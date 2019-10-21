Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes $3.40 Million Position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 278,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Lands’ End at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in Lands’ End in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lands' End alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LE. TheStreet cut shares of Lands’ End from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of LE opened at $11.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.61 million, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.25. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Lands’ End Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.