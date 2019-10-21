Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 221,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.20% of Covenant Transportation Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVTI. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Covenant Transportation Group during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Covenant Transportation Group during the second quarter worth about $409,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVTI. ValuEngine raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research note on Friday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of CVTI opened at $15.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.70. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.31.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.05 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 11.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

