Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.34 Million Investment in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 360,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 2,448.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNR opened at $6.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. New Senior Investment Group Inc has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $576.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Several analysts have commented on SNR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. New Senior Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

