Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $3.49 Million in Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 804,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,253,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,537,000 after buying an additional 2,153,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,205,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,592,000 after buying an additional 1,080,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,484,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after buying an additional 976,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,898,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 830,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,376,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 64,309 shares in the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $150,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 9,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $54,202.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDE stock opened at $4.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -487.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30. Coeur Mining Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Coeur Mining Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Coeur Mining from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $7.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $6.00 price target on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.79.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

