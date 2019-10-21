Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $3.10 Million in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 818,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 921.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 297.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 32,618 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $2.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $276.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.95. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $9.95.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,091.44% and a negative return on equity of 371.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BCRX shares. ValuEngine raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

