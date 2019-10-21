Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Novation Companies Inc (OTCMKTS:NOVC)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.02. Novation Companies shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 14,070 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Novation Companies had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $16.30 million for the quarter.

Novation Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc, provides outsourced health care staffing and related services primarily to Community Service Boards in Georgia. It also owns a portfolio of mortgage securities. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc in May 2012.

