Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2019 // Comments off

Novation Companies Inc (OTCMKTS:NOVC)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.02. Novation Companies shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 14,070 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Novation Companies had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $16.30 million for the quarter.

About Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC)

Novation Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc, provides outsourced health care staffing and related services primarily to Community Service Boards in Georgia. It also owns a portfolio of mortgage securities. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc in May 2012.

