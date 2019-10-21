Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Novartis by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 25,617,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Novartis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,166,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,972,000 after purchasing an additional 115,613 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,067,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,619,000 after purchasing an additional 244,544 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Novartis by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,813,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,871,000 after purchasing an additional 133,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,229,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,166,000 after purchasing an additional 118,863 shares in the last quarter. 11.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

NYSE NVS opened at $86.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $199.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $72.19 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 23.27%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.