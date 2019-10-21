Northern Trust Corp Takes $575,000 Position in Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.09% of Precision BioSciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the second quarter valued at about $637,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 83.2% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 39,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 18,062 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 66.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 883,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 353,208 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on DTIL. BTIG Research began coverage on Precision BioSciences in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of Precision BioSciences stock opened at $6.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63. Precision BioSciences Inc has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $19.00.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences Inc will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.