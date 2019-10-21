Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Daqo New Energy worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $727,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,640,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,271,000. 36.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE:DQ opened at $40.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.05. Daqo New Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $442.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $65.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.80 million. Daqo New Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

