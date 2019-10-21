Northern Trust Corp Has $546,000 Stock Holdings in New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,884 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in New Home were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Home during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 52.64% of the company’s stock.

Get New Home alerts:

NYSE NWHM opened at $4.40 on Monday. New Home Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $82.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.69.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. New Home had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $162.75 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded New Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Knitowski bought 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $59,062.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 69,250 shares of company stock worth $155,318. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

New Home Company Profile

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM).

Receive News & Ratings for New Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.