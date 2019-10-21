Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,861 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Aptinyx were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APTX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aptinyx during the first quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptinyx during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aptinyx during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Aptinyx by 45.9% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APTX opened at $3.01 on Monday. Aptinyx Inc has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $27.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $109.41 million and a P/E ratio of -1.14.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 40.01% and a negative net margin of 1,504.24%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. Equities analysts predict that Aptinyx Inc will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush began coverage on Aptinyx in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Aptinyx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

