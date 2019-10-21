Northern Trust Corp Acquires 4,150 Shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Provident Financial were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PROV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Provident Financial by 52.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 17,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Provident Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PROV stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51. The company has a market capitalization of $151.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.50.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

