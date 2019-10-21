Northcoast Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Snap-on in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 18th. Northcoast Research analyst B. Rolle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.31 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.29. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $12.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

Shares of SNA opened at $157.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.93. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $174.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $901.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Motco purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Snap-on by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,675 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $3,058,675.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

