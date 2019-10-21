Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Norma Group in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.13 ($48.99).

Shares of NOEJ opened at €30.56 ($35.53) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.34, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Norma Group has a one year low of €26.36 ($30.65) and a one year high of €56.05 ($65.17). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €30.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €35.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.72 million and a PE ratio of 12.34.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

