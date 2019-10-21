Norfolk Southern (NSC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Norfolk Southern to post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Norfolk Southern to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $181.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.84. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $138.65 and a twelve month high of $211.46. The company has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. Cascend Securities downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $212.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.78.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,548. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

