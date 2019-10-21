Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORDIC AMERICAN is engaged of acquiring, disposing, owning, leasing, and chartering three double hull Suezmax oil tankers. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on NAT. ValuEngine raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tanker and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.05.

Shares of Nordic American Tanker stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Nordic American Tanker has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The company has a market cap of $560.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 38.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordic American Tanker will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

