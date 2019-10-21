Nomura Reiterates $28.00 Price Target for Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO)

Nomura set a $28.00 target price on Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stealth BioTherapeutics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $9.00 target price on Stealth BioTherapeutics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MITO opened at $5.81 on Friday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $223.49 million and a PE ratio of -4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

