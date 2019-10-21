Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $8,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 272,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,747 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $116.98 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $118.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.32 and a 200 day moving average of $105.81. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.57.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Buckingham Research set a $116.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.93.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Gary Maxwell sold 2,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,266.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 4,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $453,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,386,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,326,367.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,519 shares of company stock worth $9,408,464. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.