Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 537.7% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $263.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.38 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.00. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.26 and a 52-week high of $271.87.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.88 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.78.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $1,284,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,804.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.84, for a total transaction of $647,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,716 shares in the company, valued at $12,868,489.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,704 shares of company stock worth $32,713,354. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

