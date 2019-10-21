Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Raises Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 84.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,710 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Huntsman worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 225.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 13,129 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.0% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,117,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,997,000 after buying an additional 22,381 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 85.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after buying an additional 218,389 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 25.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after buying an additional 76,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUN. Citigroup increased their price target on Huntsman from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntsman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

HUN traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.25. 1,654,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,521. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.33. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 18.68% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

