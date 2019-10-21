Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Purchases 103,070 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,070 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 634,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 248.9% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 93,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 66,536 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.3% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 551,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after acquiring an additional 46,679 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.7% during the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 45,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 47.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 111,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 36,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.16. 10,851,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,826,841. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average is $20.34. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.36%.

In related news, Director Deborah Macdonald purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,830.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 71,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,442,477.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,330.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 705,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,007,550 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.72 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Scotia Howard Weill assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

