Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $21.25 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.6% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $218,582,000 after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 62,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 20,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON traded up $3.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,537,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,594. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.48 and a twelve month high of $178.47. The company has a market cap of $120.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 target price on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen set a $180.00 target price on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

In related news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $1,161,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $1,800,057.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.