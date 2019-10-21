Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Cuts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 52,428 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,087 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $227.55 per share, for a total transaction of $455,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,986.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $11,838,120. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $292.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays set a $260.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.84.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $243.92. 3,179,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,612,814. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

