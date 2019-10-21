Nimiq (NIM) Market Capitalization Tops $2.55 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 21st. Nimiq has a market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $129,031.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nimiq has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nimiq Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 5,711,661,128 coins and its circulating supply is 4,803,411,128 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

