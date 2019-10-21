Nextgen Healthcare (NXGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Nextgen Healthcare has set its FY 2020 guidance at $0.82-0.90 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $0.82-0.90 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $131.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nextgen Healthcare to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NXGN opened at $16.00 on Monday. Nextgen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $21.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

