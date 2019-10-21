NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 1,036 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 57.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $98.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.05. Keysight Technologies Inc has a one year low of $53.21 and a one year high of $102.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jay Alexander sold 18,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $1,698,478.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,535 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “positive” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

