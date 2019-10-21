NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $673,000 Stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGHG stock opened at $75.03 on Monday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $78.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.50.

