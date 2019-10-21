NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.9% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 14.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.6% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 70,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 48,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period.

Shares of FDL stock opened at $31.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.40. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.3821 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 3.5%.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

