NEXT Financial Group Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,578 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 734,306 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $56,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $887,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 499,038 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $38,067,000 after acquiring an additional 70,537 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 55.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 86.1% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho set a $68.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity set a $87.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.68.

In other news, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 10,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $779,953.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 2,705 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $199,737.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,444.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,985 shares of company stock worth $892,245. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $77.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.21 and its 200-day moving average is $74.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.77. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The company has a market cap of $96.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

