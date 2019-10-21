Newriver Reit’s (NRR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NRR. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Newriver Reit from GBX 248 ($3.24) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Newriver Reit in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newriver Reit currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 228 ($2.98).

Get Newriver Reit alerts:

Newriver Reit stock opened at GBX 211 ($2.76) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 187.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 196.83. Newriver Reit has a 1-year low of GBX 143.20 ($1.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 264 ($3.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $645.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. Newriver Reit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.82%.

In related news, insider Allan Lockhart sold 20,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09), for a total transaction of £32,051.20 ($41,880.57). Also, insider David Lockhart sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.22), for a total transaction of £17,000 ($22,213.51).

Newriver Reit Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.3 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 19 conveniently located retail parks and over 650 community pubs.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Newriver Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newriver Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.