Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.2% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% in the second quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total value of $7,986,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,399,054.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,121,875.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.67.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,703,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,407. The stock has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $121.40 and a one year high of $174.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 57.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.