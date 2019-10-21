Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 1,690 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 362,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,115 shares in the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 731,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 39,451 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,608,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,940,000 after purchasing an additional 550,174 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 120,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RODM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.40. 8,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,671. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.90. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $28.82.

