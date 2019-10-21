Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Purchases 272 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,603 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 16,194.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,112,044 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $659,986,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037,713 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CVS Health by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,765,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $750,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,142 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $757,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,275 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 54.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,737,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $203,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,367,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,578,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,269. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,592,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.70. 6,822,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,467,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.39.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

See Also: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.