Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Invests $213,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 32,192.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,467 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 30,736.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 785,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,540,000 after buying an additional 782,858 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 93.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,222,000 after buying an additional 508,554 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 30.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,444,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $466,615,000 after buying an additional 339,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $73,898,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $418.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.87.

Shares of NOC traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $350.39. 70,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,673. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $223.63 and a 52 week high of $383.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.71.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.75%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total value of $2,416,606.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,002 shares in the company, valued at $34,993,246.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total value of $1,765,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,812,776.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

