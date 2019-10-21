Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $508,000 Stock Holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Chase were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chase by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,187,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chase during the 2nd quarter worth $32,195,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Chase during the 2nd quarter worth $16,660,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Chase by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,993,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CCF stock traded up $1.08 on Monday, hitting $110.05. 2,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,907. Chase Co. has a 12 month low of $80.51 and a 12 month high of $118.25.

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for use in communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for the electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and superabsorbent polymers.

