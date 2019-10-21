Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $4.84 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lessened its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,438 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.3% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,613.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 75.6% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,009. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.48. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.63.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.2657 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

