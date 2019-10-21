New Potomac Partners LLC Sells 250 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

New Potomac Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 1,510.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,329,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,355 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 159.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,883,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $245,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,940 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 13,200.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,096,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,667 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 455.3% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 964,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,610,000 after purchasing an additional 790,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in United Technologies by 24.7% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,968,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $516,705,000 after acquiring an additional 785,493 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

United Technologies stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,079,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,313. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $100.48 and a 12 month high of $144.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.63%.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $564,221.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,321,307.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total value of $567,012.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,929.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,123 shares of company stock worth $13,787,015. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UTX. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $152.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.81.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.