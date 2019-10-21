New Potomac Partners LLC Lowers Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

New Potomac Partners LLC lessened its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $917,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 23.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $10,547,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 657,179 shares in the company, valued at $92,419,082.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 17,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total value of $2,314,704.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,633,042.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,089 shares of company stock valued at $18,094,593. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,599. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $108.45 and a 1-year high of $144.70. The stock has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.14. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $158.00 price objective on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

