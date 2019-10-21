New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMFC stock opened at $13.55 on Monday. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 36.54%. The business had revenue of $66.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NMFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

In other news, COO John Kline purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Adam Weinstein purchased 9,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $124,729.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $297,792 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

