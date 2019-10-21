Netflix’s (NFLX) Buy Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a $425.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $442.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Netflix from $420.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Loop Capital set a $425.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $363.11.

Netflix stock opened at $275.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.20. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $231.23 and a fifty-two week high of $385.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $280.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.30.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. Netflix’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradford L. Smith acquired 6,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total value of $11,561,674.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,372 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,674.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,246,724,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,249,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,662,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,688,805 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,007,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,349 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 36,563.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 786,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $78,643,000 after purchasing an additional 784,287 shares during the period. Finally, OZ Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,716,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

