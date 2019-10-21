NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $287.21.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $301.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NetEase stock traded down $4.66 on Monday, hitting $281.37. 562,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,599. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.82. NetEase has a 1 year low of $188.05 and a 1 year high of $295.00.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Equities research analysts predict that NetEase will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in NetEase by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in NetEase by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership grew its holdings in NetEase by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 3,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

