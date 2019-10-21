NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $287.21.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $301.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NetEase stock traded down $4.66 on Monday, hitting $281.37. 562,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,599. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.82. NetEase has a 1 year low of $188.05 and a 1 year high of $295.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in NetEase by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in NetEase by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership grew its holdings in NetEase by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 3,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.
NetEase Company Profile
NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.
