NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stake Boosted by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,701 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,221,610 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $878,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,804 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 18.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,050,117 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $373,291,000 after purchasing an additional 937,586 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 357.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 992,896 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $61,261,000 after purchasing an additional 775,940 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in NetApp by 3,765.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 471,698 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,103,000 after purchasing an additional 459,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter worth $22,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerald Held sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total transaction of $330,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,686.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Reich sold 3,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $187,410.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,255.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,963 shares of company stock valued at $987,420 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTAP stock opened at $53.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NetApp Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.55 and a 52-week high of $83.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 77.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

