Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 92 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 92 price target on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a CHF 115 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 119 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a CHF 110 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 115 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 120 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 112.07.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé has a one year low of CHF 73.34 and a one year high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.