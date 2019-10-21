NEM Reaches Market Cap of $365.79 Million (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One NEM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Huobi, Upbit and Livecoin. Over the last week, NEM has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. NEM has a market cap of $365.79 million and approximately $29.49 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

NEM Coin Profile

XEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official website is nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, OKEx, Exrates, Poloniex, Koineks, Iquant, Huobi, Cryptopia, Bithumb, Livecoin, Crex24, BTC-Alpha, Cryptomate, OpenLedger DEX, Upbit, Zaif, BTC Trade UA, B2BX, Binance, HitBTC, Kuna, Indodax, YoBit, CoinTiger, Bittrex, COSS, LiteBit.eu, Bitbns, Liquid, Coinsuper and Coinbe. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

