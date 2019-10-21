Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “$42.00” Price Target for Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)

Needham & Company LLC set a $42.00 target price on Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

VICR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vicor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vicor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.39. Vicor has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Vicor had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Vicor will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 9,382 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $314,672.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $860,804.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alex Gusinov sold 5,060 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,692 shares of company stock valued at $481,817 in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vicor by 56.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Vicor in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vicor by 178.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vicor by 315.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vicor in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

