National Grid (LON:NG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $906.40

National Grid plc (LON:NG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 906.40 ($11.84) and last traded at GBX 904.90 ($11.82), with a volume of 155569 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 900 ($11.76).

Several research analysts have weighed in on NG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on National Grid from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 970 ($12.67) price target on National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 932.62 ($12.19).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 864.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 842.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.93.

In related news, insider Amanda Mesler bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 850 ($11.11) per share, for a total transaction of £12,750 ($16,660.13).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

