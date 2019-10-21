National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Price Target Lowered to $49.00 at Citigroup

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $61.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NFG. TheStreet lowered National Fuel Gas from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised National Fuel Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. National Fuel Gas has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Shares of NFG opened at $44.58 on Thursday. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $42.98 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.00.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 52.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.