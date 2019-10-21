National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.05 Million

Analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will announce sales of $120.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.30 million. National CineMedia posted sales of $110.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year sales of $456.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $451.70 million to $465.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $467.72 million, with estimates ranging from $456.58 million to $486.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover National CineMedia.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on National CineMedia from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $10.00 price objective on National CineMedia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.71. 480,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,605. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $9.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $661.01 million, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.72.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 212,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $1,649,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 527,000 shares of company stock worth $4,001,060 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the second quarter worth $162,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ increased its position in National CineMedia by 5.7% during the second quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 74,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in National CineMedia by 8.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in National CineMedia by 7.9% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 640,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 46,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in National CineMedia by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 241,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.