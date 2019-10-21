National Bank Financial Trims Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Target Price to C$6.00

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on YRI. Eight Capital raised their target price on Yamana Gold from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$3.25 to C$4.80 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$4.75 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of TSE:YRI traded down C$0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching C$4.27. 1,527,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851,286. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$2.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a PE ratio of -30.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.66.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$620.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

