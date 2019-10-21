National Bank Financial Increases Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target to C$9.50

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$5.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of K stock traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$5.93. 1,448,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,915,063. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.41. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.15 and a 1-year high of C$7.24. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 20,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.79, for a total value of C$135,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at C$983,239.53. Also, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 5,589 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.76, for a total value of C$37,781.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$139,296.56. Insiders have sold 121,780 shares of company stock valued at $818,970 over the last 90 days.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

